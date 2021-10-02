Zara Noor Abbas recovers from Covid-19: ‘Hoping for better times now’ Sakina Mehdi | October 02, 2021 Share

On Friday, Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas shared series of photos on Instagram and opened up about her experience of quarantine.

The Phaans actor reflected on her journey and wrote, “Past few days have been tough. Tougher than I thought actually. But you see ; coping mechanisms of your body and mind tame you in a way you’d never imagine. Furthermore, Allah only puts you in the tests as much as you CAN take - and then while going through it all, you pat yourself and realise your inner endurance and strength was always a blow away. Anyhow, In more news, I have tested NEGATIVE for Covid’19 today.”





She continued, “This is my photo-dump for my Quarantine. I have watched movies, missed entertainers who left the world, read books, couldn’t smell, couldn’t taste, coughed, cried, paused, stayed and realised how blessed we are for everything in our life.”

Abbas concluded by thanking people who were there for her, “Forever grateful for my family for hanging in there with me. Some friends who knew what I was going through. Thank you for your love and Duas. Hoping for better times now. And trying to make each and every day count. In moments like these is when you realise that life if unpredictable and short. So LIVE IT!”