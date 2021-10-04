Shehzad Roy urges people to get Covid vaccine, 'don’t wait for disaster’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 04, 2021 Share

Acclaimed Pakistani singer and humanitarian Shehzad Roy recently took to social media and asked his fans and followers to get Covid-19 vaccination before Pakistan becomes last country in the world with the virus.

The 44-year-old musician, who, alongside actress Mahira Khan, has joined hands with the US Consulate in Karachi to run Covid vaccines awareness campaign, has shared an anecdote of a man he met, who got vaccination after losing a loved one to Covid.





Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Trust founder wrote, “I met a person outside the #JPMC Hall as mahirahkhan and I were invited by the usconsulate_khi usembislamabad to promote #vaccinations.”

He continued, “The person told me that he was strictly against it, but when a close family member died who was not vaccinated and his friend only got a mild disease after being vaccinated, he decided to get himself vaccinated ASAP.”

Roy concluded, “Don't wait for a disaster. We don't want Pakistan to be the last country on the map with #COVID like #Polio.”