Bushra Ansari recalls fond memories with legendary Umer Sharif in emotional video Sakina Mehdi | October 05, 2021 Share

Bushra Ansari recalls fond memories with legendary Umer Sharif in emotional video

Veteran Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari took to Instagram and talked about being in awe of legendary comedian Umer Sharif in a video.

The Zebaish actor said that Sharif “was an artist like no other. He had been sick for quite some time but he never wanted to be perceived as unwell by the people around him.”





She continued, "When an active person who is used to working a lot succumbs to an illness, they don't want to be considered as sick. He never let the public find out, even though people did start getting an idea that he's sick.”

The actor said, "To Allah we belong and to Him we will return. We all will die someday, but knowing this doesn't making the pain of losing someone any less.”

Ansari recalled, "I remember so many things. When I'd come to Karachi for the first time from Islamabad, Sharif was acting in theatre at the time. I wasn't aware about how well received his performances were in theatre at the time, however, when he started appearing in stage dramas and I met him for the first time, I saw this super active fellow who was very spontaneous.”

She added, "People never had a comeback to whatever he said. He was a self-made man. The man who wasn't allowed to cross the gates of PTV went to on to make such a name for himself. He made such an example of himself."

The Pardes actor further added, "I talked to him for the last time when my sister Sumbul passed away and I had told him I'll come visit you. I felt I should go to him, I sensed he couldn't move much because of his illness. However, he insisted that he'll come visit me instead. He never wanted anyone to think he was weak. May Allah grant him peace in the afterlife.”