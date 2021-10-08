Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir become parents to a baby girl Zainab Nasir | October 08, 2021 Share

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir become parents to a baby girl

Celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir welcomed a healthy baby girl today as they took to their social media to announce the good news.



The couple tied the knot a year ago and today they were graced with the honour to become parents.

Falak Shabbir took to Instagram and posted a glimpse of his newly born baby as he uttered sweet words, "Jummah Mubarak! Allah Pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay (Allah has blessed us with his blessing in this blessed month. So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter, who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing Alayna Falak."





Previously, the Sabaat actress had been flaunting her baby bumps.

Fans came forward to pen love comments on their recent post as they gushed over the big news.