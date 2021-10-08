Ushna Shah addresses stigma of being spa worker Zainab Nasir | October 08, 2021 Share

Actress Ushna Shah called out haters in order to defend the ‘ stigma’ related to spa workers.



The Parizaad actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the spa as she received various services like manicure and pedicure in comfort.

A user turned towards her comments and said, “I feel pity for these ladies, even though it’s their job.”

In response to the comment, Ushna stated, “Why, dude? They love their job and they’re great at it MashaAllah. I had to wash Sana Fakhar’s feet in Alif Allah Aur Insaan and I did it really well. Please get over yourselves and these stigmas. It’s just an image from a spa day.”

Another active social media user quipped on the lack of such blessings in the lives of many, “I am definitely blessed, but we all have problems and we have all been through our share of difficult times. I promise you, all that glitters isn’t gold. Nobody posts their dark times on social media. Sending love.”

