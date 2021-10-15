Hania Amir urges public to appreciate ‘kind souls’ in life Zainab Nasir | October 15, 2021 Share





Actress Hania Amir shared some golden words on social media in order to spread positivity and boost levels of motivation.



Hania advised the public to be grateful for all the blessings and appreciate the good people in life.

The Dilruba star took to Instagram and posted a long note along with an adorable picture, "There are so many distractions around us. So much noise. It makes us lose sight of the things and the people we should be thankful for."

Hania further added, “We run after the people who have hurt us and cry for the people who have betrayed us, forgetting to be there for the ones who were our anchors when we had lost control. Sometimes we take the nicest people for granted just because they are available at any time without any questions.”

"Appreciate the people who bring you joy. Appreciate the kind souls who just want good for you. The ones who give without expecting anything in return. The ones you can sit in silence with. Have a conversation at any time of the night with. The ones you never ask how they are doing and they never bring it up either."

The starlet signed off by saying, "Their efforts might seem insignificant; because they probably weren't the reason for some big event in your life; but they are the ones who keep you going. Appreciate and give back to these beautiful selfless people. They are rare."








