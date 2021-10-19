Mawra Hocane pens a heartfelt note for mother on her birthday Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 19, 2021 Share

Popular Pakistani actress and model Mawra Hocane has recently celebrated her mother Razia Makhdoom’s birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Sabaat famed actress shared a series of adorable pictures with her mom on the special occasion.

Sharing lovely pictures from her childhood with her mom, the Sammi actress also shared adorable clicks with her siblings, Urwa Hocane and Ins-e-Yazdan.

Along with the pictures, Hocane also penned a heartfelt birthday note for her mother. In her post, she wrote, “Here’s looking at you my mama raziamakhdoom my most beautiful person, my person, happy happy birthday.”

“I am who I am because you let me become, I haven’t seen you in 2 years & I’ve lived away from you for nearly a decade now, Thankyou for being the wind beneath our wings, for letting us chase our dreams, for everything & more. I love you.. just come back now, InshaAllah,” she said.

The Sanam Ter Kasam diva was recently spotted at the annual ceremony of Lux Style Awards 2021 with Ameen Gilani. She is receiving praise and popularity for her on-going drama serial Qissa Mehar Bano Ka.