Hiba Bukhari hints at engagement, shares mystery man is 'famous' Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 21, 2021

Popular Pakistani TV actress Hiba Bukhari has left her fans and followers stunned as she unveiled a few details about her engagement.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the Deewangi famedactress dropped the bombshell news on all of her fans on social media.

The Fitoor actress’ confession came after a fan in her DMs expressed his love for the actor. "I am committed," she wrote with an engagement ring emoticon.





Soon after Hiba's surprising disclosure, fans eagerly asked some follow-up questions, including the name of her fiancé.

"Plz ap apnay fiance ka naam btyn ya koi pic hi show kar dyn...ya ye hi bta dyn ky kia ham suy jante hain...plz ( Please revealed the name of your fiance or show his picture..and also share if we all know him)" to which the actress replied, " Hmm..ek baat ka jawab de sakti, jee jante hai(Hmm..I can only answer one of this question, yes you all know him)."

Although, the starlet did not disclose the name of her to-be husband, a number of fans speculated that she is committed to actor Arez Ahmed.