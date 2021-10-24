In Pictures: A glimpse into Usman Mukhtar & Zunaira Inaam’s dreamy wedding Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 24, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani TV actor Usman Mukhtar’s wedding ceremonies have taken the internet by storm. Fans were delighted to see beautiful highlights from the wedding including, the glamorous pictures of stars and energetic performances from groom’s squad.

On Friday, Usman and his newly wedded wife, Zunaira Inaam Khan’s reception ceremony was held in Islamabad. The beautiful daytime reception event was a delight, leaving fans gushing on it.

The glamorous pictures and videos of the bride and groom as well as their celebrity guests from the venue flooded social media feed over the weekend.

For the reception, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actor donned the black suit and tie look. The bride looked breathtaking beautiful in her mother’s gharara that was beautifully restored by designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

Her ensemble featured shades of pink and purple with golden embroidery, she completed her look with heavy golden jewelry and minimal makeup.

Among the guests, Naimal Khawar, in her emerald silk sari, stood out for her stunning look at the event. She attended the reception with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi. The guest list also included some of Mukhtar's best friends from showbiz, including actors Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Shahzad Sheikh and singer Uzair Jaswal.









Take a look at the pictures here.



