Yasir Hussain believes Saheefa Jabbar would be 'perfect' as this ‘Squid Game’ character

Leading Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has compared model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak to Korean star HoYeon Jung from leading Netflix series Squid Game.
The South-Korean drama that shows miscellaneous people indebted play a deadly game to win hefty cash prize, is trending number 1 on Netflix Pakistan to date.
Turning to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Lahore Se Aagey actor attached a photo of Squid Game's Kang Sae-byeok as he tagged Saheefa. "saheefajabbarkhattak loved your acting in Squid Game," he quipped in the caption.
The Log Kya Kahenge famed actress, who was quick to play along, re-shared Yasir's post to her Instagram handle.
"Thanks mate. I really but my sweat and blood in this project," hilariously replied Saheefa.
Netflix original series Squid Game is breaking records around the world. The show is trending number 1 on Netflix Pakistan, even after a month of its premiere.