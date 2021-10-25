Yasir Hussain believes Saheefa Jabbar would be 'perfect' as this ‘Squid Game’ character Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 25, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has compared model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak to Korean star HoYeon Jung from leading Netflix series Squid Game.

The South-Korean drama that shows miscellaneous people indebted play a deadly game to win hefty cash prize, is trending number 1 on Netflix Pakistan to date.

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Lahore Se Aagey actor attached a photo of Squid Game's Kang Sae-byeok as he tagged Saheefa. "saheefajabbarkhattak loved your acting in Squid Game," he quipped in the caption.





The Log Kya Kahenge famed actress, who was quick to play along, re-shared Yasir's post to her Instagram handle.

"Thanks mate. I really but my sweat and blood in this project," hilariously replied Saheefa.

