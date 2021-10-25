Shahveer Jafry, Ayesha Baig finally tie the knot in extravagant wedding ceremony Zainab Nasir | October 25, 2021 Share

Shahveer Jaffry, Ayesha Baig get married in intimate ceremony

Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry tied the knot with Ayesha Baig in an extravagant wedding reception.



The event was attended by several members of the Youtube community, also influencers like Sham Idrees and Zaid Ali.

For the wedding, Shahveer sported a black sherwani with an embroidered shawl while Ayesha was clad in a red and gold ensemble.

The wedding festivities started off with a lavish mehndi reception where the couple donned yellow outfits for the event.

The couple got engaged last year in December.



