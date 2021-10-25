Ali Abbas does not believe in nepotism: ‘It is a myth and it does not exist’ Zainab Nasir | October 25, 2021 Share

Actor Ali Abbas opened up on the growing discussion of nepotism as he sat down for an interview.



Ali Abbas is the son of famed actor Waseem Abbas and according to him the myth like nepotism does not exist.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, the Fitrat star said, “Nepotism is a myth and it doesn’t exist in the entertainment industry. It’s just an excuse for bitter people to complain about not getting jobs just to blame other people for getting them. Because if this case was true, Abhishek Bachchan would have been one of the most successful celebrities in Bollywood but he isn’t. So please give me a list of actors who are from famous families and are successful.”

He further added, “In Pakistan, more than nepotism I have witnessed favoritism. Because people quickly picked up on nepotism after Kangana Ranaut in India began speaking about it publicly. However you would notice that production agencies in Pakistan keep working with the same 5-6 actors who have made hit drama’s in the past because they believe they’re essential to creating a successful show.”

Ali Abbas concluded by saying,“I do not discuss my shows with my father because I am consistently afraid since he is considered to be a legend, but I do discuss them with other people. Sometimes he will come up to me and tell me I did a good job for a show and that’s more than enough for me. My father tries very hard not to publicly associate himself with me since he’s aware of how my hard work could be easily over-shadowed by the sole fact that I’m his relation.”