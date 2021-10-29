‘Khel Khel Mein’: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas pair up for new project Zainab Nasir | October 29, 2021 Share

Khel Khel Mein’: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas pair up for new project

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan’s starrer film Khel Khel Mein is all set for release soon.



The movie has been helmed by talented Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza under the banner of Filmwala Productions.

Sajal took to her Instagram handle and made the official announcement.





For those unversed, the movie was filmed during the chaos of the pandemic.

The film will entertain the audience with its epic storyline and amazing cast.

Fans are looking forward to the premiere on the 19th November and the wait is going to be worthwhile.