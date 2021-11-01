Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir host extravagant Aqiqah ceremony for daughter Alyana Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 01, 2021 Share

One of the country’s most-beloved celebrity couple, actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir hosted a fancy ‘aqiqah’ ceremony of their newborn daughter Alyana in Karachi on Sunday.

The couple, who welcomed their first child, baby daughter Alyana on October 8, left fans in awe as they shared beautiful glimpses from the star-studded ceremony on their Instagram Stories.

The beautiful event was attended by the couple’s showbiz friends and colleagues including, Imran Ashraf, Shaista Lodhi, Nausheen Shah, Gohar Rasheed and others.

The Raqs-e-Bismil starlet looked gorgeous as she opted for traditional attires for the event. The venue was beautifully decorated with pink roses.

Baby Alyana's maternal aunt and actress Noor Khan also attended the event. The newly become parents also posed with their little bundle of joy in pictures.

Take a look at the pictures from ceremony here.



