Minal Khan lands in trouble for her bold outfit choice Zainab Nasir | November 02, 2021 Share

Actress Minal Khan faced intense backlash over bold pictures from her honeymoon in the Maldives.



Recently, Minal tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and both headed for a fairytale honeymoon to Maldives and travelled as far as Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalan star posted a throwback video from her magical honeymoon.





In the video, Minal was spotted wearing shorts with a sleeveless top which sparked criticism.

For those unversed, netizens poured in demeaning and rude comments targeting her outfit choice.

The actress could not take so much toxicity and later archived her post.