Hira Mani wins 'Star Of The Year' Award at IPPA 2021 Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 02, 2021

Leading Pakistani TV actress Hira Mani is on cloud nine as she bagged ‘Star Of The Year’ award at International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA), held in Turkey on Sunday night.

The Do Bol famed actress has expressed her excitement after her win at the international event. She also extended love to the fans for their support.

Besides Hira, popular actor-host Ahsan Khan also won ‘Best anchor/host of the year’ awards at IPPA. The Udaari star took to his Instagram and thanked his fans and followers for their love and support.





Other stars who attended the ceremony include Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Amar Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Osman Khalid Butt and others.