Entertainment Malala Yousufzai ties the knot in enchanting ceremony By Zainab Nasir | November 10, 2021

Malala Yousufzai ties the knot with Asser Malik

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai tied the knot with Asser Malik, manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a small Nikkah ceremony at her residence in Birmingham.



The educational activist surprised the public by announcing the news of her nuptials.

Malala took to Twitter and shared glimpses from her marriage ceremony and penned a brief note saying, "Today marks a precious day in my life, Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Details about where and how the duo met remain unclear.

For the unversed, the couple shares passion for world economics which could have been the reason behind their bond.







