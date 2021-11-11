Entertainment Mehwish Hayat drops jaws in cuff sleeves and ruffle top glam look By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 11, 2021

Leading Pakistani actress and model Mehwish Hayat never fails to impress her fans and followers with her stunning fashion statements.

The Load Wedding diva recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped pictures of her latest ultra-glam look.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient starlet won over the hearts of her millions of fans as she posted her drop-dead gorgeous looks from the latest photo shoot.

Sharing the pictures, the Punjab Nahi Jaoungi starlet wrote in the caption, “If I got rid of my demons, I’d lose my angels.”

For the pictures, the fashionista donned a white frilly ruffle organza shirt that comes with full cuff-sleeves paired with black pants. The three tiers of romantic ruffles and high neck detailed with pearl buttons added a more dramatic look to her outfit

Keeping her glam game high, the Actor-in-Law actress opted for a bold red lipstick. A swipe of eyeliner, filled-in brows, contoured and blushed cheeks with touches of highlighter completed her look. She kept her hair open into beach curls.

Take a look here.



