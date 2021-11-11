Entertainment Inside Sanam Jung’s daughter Alaya’s Abominable-themed birthday bash By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 11, 2021

Renowned Pakistani actress and host Sanam Jung celebrated her daughter Alaya’s fifth birthday in Karachi. The Dil-e-Muztar starlet, along with her daughter dressed up in all-white to mark the little princess’ Abominable-themed birthday celebration.

The former famed morning show host took to her Instagram to share adorable pictures from the joyous event. Alongside the photos, the Alvida famed actress penned down a heartfelt note for her daughter as well.

In the detailed note, the Meray Humdum Meray Dost actress wrote, “The girl who never fails to put a smile across my face is turning 5, this 12th of November InshaAllah. Tbh, I’m going through a rollercoaster of emotions since she’s started making her own decisions. This little one literally pinpointed each and everything for her big day, from the cake, dress to choosing cake for her birthday.”

In the pictures, the cute little Alaya can be seen wearing a white top, twining with her mom, who also opted for a white dress for the celebrations.

Take a look at the pictures.



