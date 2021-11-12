Entertainment Humaima Malick can't wait to 'fly back to Pakistan,' shares health update from Istanbul By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 12, 2021

Humaima Malick can't wait to 'fly back to Pakistan,' shares health update from Istanbul

Famed Pakistani actor and model Humaima Malick shared latest update regarding her health in new social media post. The Bol actress reassured her fans that she is doing better after health scare in Istanbul.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Dekh Magar Pyaar Se star shared a picture of herself after the appendix surgery, hoping to get back to her country as quickly as she can.

"Yeh waqt bhi guzar jaiga InshAllah.... Allah Aik !!! or hum uskay khadim • I have become stronger than ever before ...” she said.

The actress, who was in Istanbul, to attend the 2021 PISA awards ceremony, suffered an appendix rupture. She went on to say, “Can’t wait to get well stand on my feet again and fly back to my beloved country pakistan , I miss my country , I miss my home. zindagi Aik naymat hai ... let’s live each bit of it and be thankful to Allah!."

Friends from showbiz fraternity, including brother Feroze Khan, sent love for Malick with a bunch of heart emoticons. Actor Adnan Ansari also dropped an 'InshaAllah!" on the star's health prayer.