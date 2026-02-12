News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

No NDA for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding? Donna Kelce teases details

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker and Travis Kelce will reportedly tie the knot this year after sharing engagement news in August

  • By Hania Jamil
No NDA for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces wedding? Donna Kelce teases details
No NDA for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding? Donna Kelce teases details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tongues wagging ahead of the century's highly anticipated wedding, with all eyes on every detail about the ceremony, which reportedly will be a private affair.

However, the NFL star's mother, Donna Kelce, thinks there's one thing the pair does not have worry about.

Just two weeks after Graham Norton joked that he has "signed so many NDAs" for Taylor and Travis's wedding, a TMZ reporter asked the groom-to-be's mother outside the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, February 11, if the couple asked her to keep it hush by signing an NDA.

"No, they know I can keep a secret," said the 73-year-old teasingly.

She went on to share her thoughts on the mother-son dance, noting, "Oh, I'm sure it'll be interesting. That's for sure."

At her elder son Jason Kelce's 2018 wedding to Kylie Kelce, Donna danced to Love Shack by The B-52s.

She did not share any other details about the upcoming nuptials; however, the Kansas City Chiefs previously teased that there would be tonnes of beers at the celebration.

Taylor and Travis took their romance to the next stage with a sweet announcement about their engagement on August 26. 

Zayn Malik reveals key rules on dating around Khai amid Gigi Hadid confession
Zayn Malik reveals key rules on dating around Khai amid Gigi Hadid confession
'Love Is Blind' season 10: Release schedule, cast, more
'Love Is Blind' season 10: Release schedule, cast, more
Why Cardi B's Super Bowl halftime show cameo sparked prediction markets dispute?
Why Cardi B's Super Bowl halftime show cameo sparked prediction markets dispute?
'Rehab Addict' cancelled after Nicole Curtis' N-word controversy
'Rehab Addict' cancelled after Nicole Curtis' N-word controversy
Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox honor Jennifer Aniston with heartfelt birthday wishes
Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox honor Jennifer Aniston with heartfelt birthday wishes
Cardi B shares exciting news amid 'break up' rumours with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B shares exciting news amid 'break up' rumours with Stefon Diggs
Jena Malone announces huge news with Jack Buckley: 'Dream come true'
Jena Malone announces huge news with Jack Buckley: 'Dream come true'
Zayn Malik shares jaw-dropping tooth fairy moment with daughter Khai
Zayn Malik shares jaw-dropping tooth fairy moment with daughter Khai
Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis posts sweet photos for her 57th birthday
Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis posts sweet photos for her 57th birthday
Ryan Reynolds shares first post after snubbing Blake on first court hearing against Justin
Ryan Reynolds shares first post after snubbing Blake on first court hearing against Justin
James Van Der Beek’s family hits $1 million on GoFundMe
James Van Der Beek’s family hits $1 million on GoFundMe
Gwyneth Paltrow drops bombshell about controversial 'Detox' treatment
Gwyneth Paltrow drops bombshell about controversial 'Detox' treatment

Popular News

Bangladesh election 2026: Ballot counting begins nationwide

Bangladesh election 2026: Ballot counting begins nationwide
19 minutes ago
No NDA for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding? Donna Kelce teases details

No NDA for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding? Donna Kelce teases details
40 minutes ago
Vincent Chan, ex-nursery worker jailed 18 years for horrific child sex offences

Vincent Chan, ex-nursery worker jailed 18 years for horrific child sex offences

58 minutes ago