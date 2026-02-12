No NDA for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding? Donna Kelce teases details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tongues wagging ahead of the century's highly anticipated wedding, with all eyes on every detail about the ceremony, which reportedly will be a private affair.
However, the NFL star's mother, Donna Kelce, thinks there's one thing the pair does not have worry about.
Just two weeks after Graham Norton joked that he has "signed so many NDAs" for Taylor and Travis's wedding, a TMZ reporter asked the groom-to-be's mother outside the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, February 11, if the couple asked her to keep it hush by signing an NDA.
"No, they know I can keep a secret," said the 73-year-old teasingly.
She went on to share her thoughts on the mother-son dance, noting, "Oh, I'm sure it'll be interesting. That's for sure."
At her elder son Jason Kelce's 2018 wedding to Kylie Kelce, Donna danced to Love Shack by The B-52s.
She did not share any other details about the upcoming nuptials; however, the Kansas City Chiefs previously teased that there would be tonnes of beers at the celebration.
Taylor and Travis took their romance to the next stage with a sweet announcement about their engagement on August 26.