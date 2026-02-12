News
Jena Malone announces huge news with Jack Buckley: 'Dream come true'

Jena Malone recently announced huge news with Jack Buckley, declaring that the duo is now engaged.

The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram and gushed about her new journey on Wednesday, February 11.

In their joint Instagram post, the couple shared a series of photos of them after hiking to the top of a mountain where the 28-year-old sportsman had popped the question with a scenic view in the background.

"It was always you," wrote Malone, in a lengthy caption, adding "Even in those long, dark spaces of my youth Where I learned to hold my own heart You were always there Breathing life into these tiny glimmers of a child’s heart….Love….. Soulmate……Marriage.”

She went on to say, "You are a dream come true Jack,' she wrote before adding that her 'soulmate asked me to marry him."

The Hunger Games star, in the same post, shared how he went to each of her family members for their approval before proposing, "First , he asked those who have protected and cared for my heart for so long.”

The actress concluded the post, adding, "Both of my Moms , my Sister, my Son … and with every lifetime, every moment I have in front of me I said yes. @jacktbuckley I love you forever!!!"

For the unversed, it is still unknown since Jena Malone and Jack Buckley had been dating. 

