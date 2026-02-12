News
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Hilary Duff confirms highly-anticipated world tour after two decades

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Hilary Duff has officially announced The Lucky Me Tour, marking her first full-scale global headlining tour in twenty years.

The massive world tour comes in support of her sixth studio album, luck… or something, and will take the 38-year-old artist across North America, Australia, UK, Europe, and other states through 2026 and early 2027.

The highly-anticipated tour is set to kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 22, with several stops planned at certain venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and more.

Special guests will rotate throughout the tour, with La Roux set to appear on most international dates, Jade LeMac joining the 2026 North American leg, and Lauren Spencer Smith performing during the Canadian shows in early 2027.

Ticket sales will roll out in phases. Artist pre-sale access opens February 18, followed by select pre-sales for Citi and Verizon customers on February 17 in the United States. General ticket sales will start from February 20 via Ticketmaster, with resale options expected through secondary marketplaces.

How to get tickets for Hilary Duff’s world tour?

The project marks her first studio release since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out.

The Sparks star’s new album is set to launch on February 20, featuring the singles “Mature” and “Roommates,” the latter co-written with her husband Matthew Koma.

The announcement comes after a string of intimate warm-up performances and a short Las Vegas residency, hinting Duff’s highly-anticipated return to live touring.

