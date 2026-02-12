Zayn Malik shares jaw-dropping tooth fairy moment with daughter Khai

Zayn Malik is making childhood moments unforgettable for daughter Khai.
While conversing with Alex Cooper at Call Her Daddy podcast, the One Direction alum revealed how much he rewarded his daughter, Khai, after she lost her very first tooth, and the amount has fans absolutely stunned.
“Her dad is a pop star, her mom is a model, and certain things that she does in life might not always reflect what other people’s understanding of reality is,” he began.
“So, I think I gave her a bit too much money from the Tooth Fairy,” Zayn then conceded.
The Night Changes singer added“And her mom gave me s–t about it, and I was like, ‘At the end of the day, I work my a– off, and I should be able to give my kid what I want to give her,’ you know?”
Revealing the whopping amount Khai received for her lost tooth, “500 quid,” around $700, Malik left Cooper speechless.
“Hold on, I may have to agree with her mom on this,” the podcaster said, to which he replied, “People in general obviously look at it some type of way, but look, at the end of the day, I was lucky if I got anything for my teeth.”
“I’ve worked really hard for everything I’ve earned, so I don’t feel like I should have to answer for them things, you know?” he added.
Malik and Hadid welcomed Khai in September 2020.
The couple dated on and off for about six years before splitting up for good in 2021.