'Rehab Addict' cancelled after Nicole Curtis' N-word controversy

Nicole Curtis sparked backlash after a leaked video of her was released, in which she blurted out a racial slur

HGTV has scrapped Rehab Addict after its host, Nicole Curtis, was caught on camera saying a racial slur.

On Wednesday, February 11, RadarOnline released leaked footage of Curtis saying the N-word in frustration while working on a renovation project.

She appeared shocked at her own word, noting, "What the f--- was that that I just said?"

Curtis then asked a man off-camera to "kill that" before adding, "Oh, f--- my life."

The network then released a statement, addressing the shocking incident, which read, "Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees - it does not align with the values of HGTV."

"Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," the statement noted.

Expressing her regrets on her choice of words, Curtis told TMZ, "I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologise to everyone."

Speaking of the network, the 49-year-old added, "I'm grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared. It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career. My focus at this moment is rightfully on my relationships and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is."

Rehab Addict, which shows Nicole Curtis restoring homes, started airing on the DIY network in 2010 before moving to HGTV in 2014.

The show ran for eight seasons, and new episodes were scheduled to begin airing on February 11, before HGTV made the decision to cancel it.

