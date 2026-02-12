Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox honor Jennifer Aniston with heartfelt birthday wishes

Reese Witherspoon and Courteney Cox made Jennifer Aniston’s birthday special with a touching tributes.
The Friends starlet took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated her co-star's 57th birthday, sharing a heartfelt throwback photo.
Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, Cox shared a picture likely dating to their time on the iconic sitcom.
The opening image in a carousel the Scream actress posted celebrating her Aquarius friends like Laura Dern and Isla Fisher.
“Apparently Geminis like Aquarians! So many birthdays this month,” Cox wrote in her caption, adding, “I’m so lucky to have these ‘air’ heads in my life.”
Witherspoon also wished her The Morning Show co-star a happy birthday with an Instagram Reel, featuring a throwback Friends photo of them as sisters Rachel and Jill Green with the caption, “When someone mentions growing up together like we don’t know ball.”
The snippet then cut, with caption, “We know ball”
In a caption Reese noted, “Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston! From the Green sisters to news anchors, our conversations and laughter never stop. Your love of life, your humor, and your endless positivity are such a gift. I feel so grateful to know you on and off the screen. Love you, Jen!”
Notably, Aniston’s beau Jim Cartis also showered love on her girlfriend, sharing an intimate snap on Instagram to mark her birthday.