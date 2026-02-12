Kim Kardashian romance talks with Lewis Hamilton met with stern F1 star warning

Lewis Hamilton has finally spoken about his romance with Kim Kardashian after several speculations. The pair is said to be growing closer and reportedly enjoying spending quality time together.
Initially, the Ferrari F1 driver and SKIMS founder spotted together during last weekend's Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
When asked about if he had enjoyed Kim’s company, Lewis replied, "I’m not commenting on that. That’s private.”
The Sky Sports reporter asked: ‘Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl?’
While responding to the question, Lewis said, ‘It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that’. So, that’s me told."
Ahead of appearing at the sporting event, both of them were spotted checking into exclusive hotel Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.
Several reports suggested they enjoyed an intimate dinner and a couple's massage as part of their romantic weekend getaway.
Following their romantic date, LipReader Nicola Hickling assessed the power couple's intimate conversation.
As per Hickling, Lewis said to Kim, “No I don't take just any girl to my mom, I mean you're gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you.”
Hickling further said Kim appeared to “shuffle uncomfortably in her seat" and covered her face "before replying with a simple okay.”
Notably, The Kardashians' starlet and the F1 racing driver have known each other since 2014 but have never been romantically linked before now.