News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Entertainment

'Love Is Blind' season 10: Release schedule, cast, more

The Emmy-nominated series is back with season 10 on Netflix, featuring a group of singles to test love

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Love Is Blind season 10: Release schedule, cast, more
'Love Is Blind' season 10: Release schedule, cast, more

Love is Blind is once again hitting your screens with a new batch of soulmate-seeking singles on Netflix.

The Emmy-nominated series is back for season 10, and features a group of singles ready to test whether love can truly be blind.

Love Is Blind heads to the Buckeye State, where Ohio daters from Cincinnati to Columbus, will now become love birds.

Couples who will get hitched will receive a chance to meet face-to-face for the first time, then move in together, plan weddings, and see if they make it to the altar or not.

'Love Is Blind' season 10 release schedule

Love Is Blind season 10 episodes will come weekly on Wednesdays: Episodes 1–6 on February 11, Episodes 7–9 on February 18, Episodes 10–11 on February 25, and the finale on March 4.

Love Is Blind season 10 cast

The cast members include (Men): Alex H. — 31, Brennan (30), Jordan — 34, Connor (32), Kevin (35), Devo (32), Chris (33), and more.

The cast members include (Women): Christine (31), Amber (34), Jessica (39), Priyanka (34), Emma (28), Brittany W. (33), Ashley (34), Bri (34), Elissa (39), Bry (30), and others.

Why Cardi B's Super Bowl halftime show cameo sparked prediction markets dispute?
Why Cardi B's Super Bowl halftime show cameo sparked prediction markets dispute?
'Rehab Addict' cancelled after Nicole Curtis' N-word controversy
'Rehab Addict' cancelled after Nicole Curtis' N-word controversy
Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox honor Jennifer Aniston with heartfelt birthday wishes
Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox honor Jennifer Aniston with heartfelt birthday wishes
Cardi B shares exciting news amid 'break up' rumours with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B shares exciting news amid 'break up' rumours with Stefon Diggs
Jena Malone announces huge news with Jack Buckley: 'Dream come true'
Jena Malone announces huge news with Jack Buckley: 'Dream come true'
Zayn Malik shares jaw-dropping tooth fairy moment with daughter Khai
Zayn Malik shares jaw-dropping tooth fairy moment with daughter Khai
Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis posts sweet photos for her 57th birthday
Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis posts sweet photos for her 57th birthday
Ryan Reynolds shares first post after snubbing Blake on first court hearing against Justin
Ryan Reynolds shares first post after snubbing Blake on first court hearing against Justin
James Van Der Beek’s family hits $1 million on GoFundMe
James Van Der Beek’s family hits $1 million on GoFundMe
Gwyneth Paltrow drops bombshell about controversial 'Detox' treatment
Gwyneth Paltrow drops bombshell about controversial 'Detox' treatment
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal mess takes shocking turn
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal mess takes shocking turn
James Van Der Beek, 'Varsity Blues' star breathes his last at 48
James Van Der Beek, 'Varsity Blues' star breathes his last at 48

Popular News

Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges

Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
32 minutes ago
Melania threatens Mar a Lago members with ban for breaching Barron’s privacy

Melania threatens Mar a Lago members with ban for breaching Barron’s privacy
2 hours ago
Why Cardi B's Super Bowl halftime show cameo sparked prediction markets dispute?

Why Cardi B's Super Bowl halftime show cameo sparked prediction markets dispute?
an hour ago