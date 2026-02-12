'Love Is Blind' season 10: Release schedule, cast, more

Love is Blind is once again hitting your screens with a new batch of soulmate-seeking singles on Netflix.
The Emmy-nominated series is back for season 10, and features a group of singles ready to test whether love can truly be blind.
Love Is Blind heads to the Buckeye State, where Ohio daters from Cincinnati to Columbus, will now become love birds.
Couples who will get hitched will receive a chance to meet face-to-face for the first time, then move in together, plan weddings, and see if they make it to the altar or not.
'Love Is Blind' season 10 release schedule
Love Is Blind season 10 episodes will come weekly on Wednesdays: Episodes 1–6 on February 11, Episodes 7–9 on February 18, Episodes 10–11 on February 25, and the finale on March 4.
Love Is Blind season 10 cast
The cast members include (Men): Alex H. — 31, Brennan (30), Jordan — 34, Connor (32), Kevin (35), Devo (32), Chris (33), and more.
The cast members include (Women): Christine (31), Amber (34), Jessica (39), Priyanka (34), Emma (28), Brittany W. (33), Ashley (34), Bri (34), Elissa (39), Bry (30), and others.