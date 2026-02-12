Zayn Malik reveals key rules on dating around Khai amid Gigi Hadid confession

Zayn Malik has revealed his true feelings about dating around his daughter, Khai.
The One Direction alum made a rare appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, where he opened up about his dating rules.
Zayn, who shares his five-year-old daughter with ex Gigi Hadid, shared that he would not introduce a girlfriend to Khai before he is "really serious" about the romance.
"I think I would have to be really serious about that woman, and maybe plan on marrying her before she'd be introduced to my daughter," the Pillow Talk hitmaker noted.
He added, "I feel like it's a lot of pressure, call me old-school but, I wouldn't ever want to put that pressure on someone else either."
Zayn went on to explain that it would "kinda suck" to introduce someone to his daughter and they form a bond, and then that would disappear after they break up.
In the same interview, Zayn confessed that his understanding of love continues to evolve and that he might've not been "in love" with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, but he does "love her because she's the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her."
While Zayn Malik is currently single, the supermodel has been romantically involved with Bradley Cooper since October 2023.