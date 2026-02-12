'Spider-Noir' teaser trailer: Nicolas Cage battles existential crisis amid chaos

Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, with the exciting series set to be available in both "authentic" black-and-white and full colours.
Fans will get to witness Cage as Ben Reilly, aka The Spider, on MGM+'s linear broadcast channel on May 25, and then globally on Prime Video on May 27, where they will be able to binge the show.
Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, and the story follows a struggling private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to deal with his past life as the city's true superhero.
"The ticks. Thoughts. Impulses. I managed to suppress them. Most of the time," Cage said in a chilling teaser.
Besides Cage, the cast includes Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy and Karen Rodriguez as Janet.
Other cast members include Abraham Popoola, Brendan Gleeson, and Jack Huston.
Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video, and Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) directed and executive produced the first two episodes.
Watch Spider-Noir teaser trailer here: