Cardi B shares exciting news amid 'break up' rumours with Stefon Diggs

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Cardi B recently shared an exciting news amid the rumours of her break up with Stefon Diggs.

The 33-year-old rapper recently announced that she has launched her own haircare beauty line called Grow-Good Beauty.

In a clip posted on her X account, the Up hitmaker released a teaser testing the product.

According to Cardi, when she was younger, she really hated her hair.

For the mother-of-four, her brand Grow-Good Beauty is something she has been working for such long long time.

Moreover, the WAP rapper also shared that she has been putting on to the “hair growth tea” for a long time.

In a clip posted on the social media account, the ex-wife of rapper Offset revealed that she has been working on this project for three years.

She has also collaborated with scientists to turn those kitchen remedies into “booty length certified” formulas that actually work.

Her announcement of Grow-Good Beauty comes two days after the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, sparked split rumours with her NFL player boyfriend.

A source, in this regard, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that the duo, who has recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, “recently broke up”.

While dishing out that they might get back together, the tipster also tattled that the musician is focusing on her family “while figuring out their next steps”.

The rapper and the football player confirmed their romance in May 2025 with a public appearance together.  

Later in November, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs announced the arrival of their baby boy.   

