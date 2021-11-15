‘Aik Hai Nigar’: Bilal Ashraf found certain aspects of his character challenging

Actor Bilal Ashraf opened up on his role in the biopic Aik Hai Nigar as he sat down for a chat with a publication.



In the telefilm, Ashraf essayed the role of Johar Khan, husband of female lieutenant General Nigar.

Previously, the Rangreza star took to Instagram and praised his character saying, “[He] is her strength, sacrifices his own happiness for his woman. Doesn’t show ego or doesn’t try to compete with her but steps up and helps her grow and evolve.A real man is someone who loves, supports, understands his woman.”





"Thank you, Sir Johar, for this wonderful lesson. You were a true gentleman and a real hero. Ma'am Nigar, you are a source of inspiration for us all."

In an interview with Urdu news, Ashraf stated, "It was a challenge mentally, emotionally and physically,I had the opportunity to do something different, not only as a hero but also as a young and then middle-aged man. It was all part of the challenge.”