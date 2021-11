Fahad Mustafa lands in hot water over her controversial statements

Actor Fahad Mustafa faced backlash over his recent statement on social media, social practices and the society in general.



Netizens criticized Fahad Mustafa’s views on certain ideologies.

The Actor in law star’s statement read as,“While helping the poor, leave the cameras at home.”

Fans flooded his comments section with various comments.

One said, “Look who's talking.”

While another stated, “The thought is good but the person preaching the thought is wrong.”