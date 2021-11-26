Model Mushk Kaleem to marry beau Nadir Zia next month

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem has taken her fans and followers by surprise with the big news! The award-winning model has announced that she is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Nadir Zia.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the runway queen dropped a picture from her wedding card marking the dates of her big day.

"Alhumdullillah. Twenty days to go! The countdown has begun," wrote the model, revealing that her Nikkah ceremony will be held on December 15.





Earlier in the day, Mushk, who was named Best Female Model at the 20th Lux Style Awards, shared a loved-up photo with Nadir on her Instagram, hinting fans at the big news.

"Should we tell ‘em?#M&NZ #youcantdancewithus," she captioned alongside the thread of photos.





Mushk’s post has been streamed with congratulatory messages and best wishes. Celebrities, including Aiman Khan and Anoushey Ashraf, have congratulated the couple and posted hearts in the comments section of the post.



