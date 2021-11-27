Sarwat Gilani confirms ‘Churails’ season 2 in Q&A session on Instagram

Leading Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani has left her fans and followers stunned as she has confirmed the next season of her controversially hit series, Churails.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress, who is an avid social media user, recently held an impromptu Q&A session on Instagram. During the session, the style diva answered some interesting questions from her fans about her lifestyle, career and upcoming projects.

The Ahista Ahista famed actress’ fans were curious to know all the secrets; from the "secret to her flawless skin" to educational backgrounds, one of them asked the starlet about the next season of her critically acclaimed series, ZEE5’s Churails.

Gilani shared that ZEE5's Churails will be getting a season two.

The Dil-e-Muztar actress also shared that she has two movie projects in the pipeline, one of which has already been shot!

On the professional front, Gilani is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming series titled, Qaatil Haseenaon Ke Naam on ZEE5 platform. The web series is scheduled to release on Dec. 10.