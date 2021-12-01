Anoushey Ashraf stresses on importance of ' protection' of personal space

Anoushey Ashraf has slammed a co-star for crossing his boundary and invading her personal space.



Taking to her Twitter handle on Monday, Anoushey, Anoushey, who is known for being vocal about her rights, called out people who are not mindful and considerate of others.

She later asked colleagues to set boundaries especially if the interaction is solely professional.

Taking to her social media handle, the VJ wrote, "Just because we worked well on a project together, doesn’t mean I am now ‘babe’ and you can hold me by the waist to take selfies at events. We are colleagues, not friends. Know the difference [and] understand the concept of personal space."

Further adding, “It was a massive event and I didn’t want to create a ruckus, But I’m just putting it out there for people to understand the difference in the future.”

Many started victim blaming Ashraf in the comment’s section of her tweet with their critical responses.