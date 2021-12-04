Merub Ali weighs in on her transition into showbiz industry

Fashion model Merub Ali discussed her journey into showbiz and shared details about the initial stages of her career as she sat down for an interaction.



Merub’s experience working as an actress had not been that hard.

In an interview with a local outlet, Merub opened up about her debut project Sinf-e- Aahan, “Sana Shahnawaz the producer of the drama called me to ask for an audition, she knew me from Instagram but got my personal number from Gul-e-Rana aunty.”

“I was very nervous because Nadeem Baig was there. The audition was okay but I got selected because of my uncanny resemblance with Yumna Zaidi. My resemblance with her was a plus point in my selection because that’s what they wanted.”

Further adding, the actress revealed, “I discussed the script with Gul-e-Rana and Zara Noor Abbas who showed support for it."

She signed off by describing the first day of her shoot , “It was in the Old house of Lahore and I was so scared but Nadeem Baig helped me a lot and gave me confidence.”