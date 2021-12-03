Zara Tareen slams Fahad Mustafa for being 'unprofessional'

Popular Pakistani actor and producer Fahad Mustafa recently urged bloggers and film critics to release their reviews after a delay from the theatrical release of a movie as their words can damage the feature film’s box-office performance.

The Load Wedding referred to the reviews of the first post-pandemic release Khel Khel Mein. While fellow stars and celebrities lauded his stance, On the contrary, renowned TV actress Zara Tareen criticized his remarks.

Expressing her opinions, Tareen issued a scathing reply on her Instagram story. “I'm not sure reviews damage film or the industry in any way but doing films for free as a rule certainly damages the market for an entire profession,” she first said, seemingly referencing the fact that Mustafa did the Nabeel Qureshi film for free.

She ended the note with #ShutUpMufasa, making sure to not mention Mustafa’s name and instead using the name of a character from Lion King.

She didn’t stop there, however, going on to pen yet another note soon after, this time disguising it as an ‘apology’ – to Mufasa, not Mustafa.

“I wholeheartedly take back my words, I should not have insulted Mufasa by using his name,” she said.

Tareen then lashed out directly at Mustafa saying, “Using his name in place of a loud mouth, unprofessional, entitled, badtameez (ill-mannered) brat was uncalled for.”

On the work front, Tareen has acted recently in HUM TV’s Mushk and Zee5’s Dhoop Ki Deewar. She recently married Hollywood actor Faran Tahir.