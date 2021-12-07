Maryam Nawaz lights up son’s reception with her soulful voice

Maryam Nawaz lights up her son’s reception with her soulful voice

Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz stole the limelight at her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding function in Lahore on Monday as she flaunted her singing skills and crooned over a famed Bollywood song Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko.



At the star studded event, a live singer, with a band, was seen singing the iconic Bollywood song when he leaves the stage midway and walks towards Maryam Nawaz.

The microphone was handed to the proud mother who then sang to her last breath.





A loud clapping and cheers could be heard from the crowd.

The video snippet from the reception went viral in an instant.

All close and dear relatives were part of the event.

Maryam Safdar is the daughter of Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif.

Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif in a Nikkah ceremony back in London while the reception was to commemorate in Lahore.