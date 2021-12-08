Hiba Bukhari 'blessed' to have found Arez Ahmed as her soulmate

Actress Hiba Bukhari announced the special news of her engagement with actor Arez Ahmed in a heartfelt post on social media.



Hiba Bukhari had spilled the beans on her relationship status in a previous Q&A session where she referred to Arez as her ‘ Love’.

Many times, the Ramz-e-Ishq actress came forward and hinted about getting married soon which gave rise to speculations.

Turning to her official Instagram handle, Bukhari shared an intimate picture of her hand in Ahmed’s hand flaunting their love and penned it with an adorable caption saying, “Okay… so here is me announcing… You are mine @imarezahmed.”





“I still remember how uncomfortable I was holding your hand in bholi bano, and today I feel the safest in your hands. I intentionally tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly did. don’t know who chose whom but I feel lucky to be selected for this crazy rollercoaster ride” she added.

“Looking forward to a lifetime with you. Lastly, thank you for holding me when I was unable to hold onto myself. This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash’Allah.”

Hiba feels fortunate to have Arez in her life and cannot get enough of the respect she holds for him.

As per the actress, Arez has always been a source of support for Hiba, pushing her to be the best version amid challenging days.