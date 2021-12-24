Reham Khan spills all about her upcoming professional endeavors

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan is working on her forthcoming yet to be titled television project which would be a treat for the viewers.



In an interview with Current PK, the author revealed details about her drama project saying, “I am writing a beautiful, soft romantic story for the TV viewers, it will be a drama.”

Reham continued “The script of the drama has been finalized and soon it will be in the making. The love story will be traditional, different and beautiful with a typical Saas Bahu element in it purely for some television channel.”

Reham Khan has been making headlines since the day she brought to life her self-written book which was considered as controversial and received criticism over it.

Khan is the former wife of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, who parted ways in October 2015, 8 months after marriage.

Khan stressed on the importance of good quality content to spark the interest of the audience.

The media personality is surely an intellectual who has an eye not only for hosting but also writing and filmmaking.

Reham has shifted to Pakistan and will spend a good amount of time exploring the beauty of the country.