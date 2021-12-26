Hania Aamir's stellar dance moves take internet by storm: Watch

Hania Aamir's stellar dance moves take internet by storm

Actress Hania Amir was spotted dancing her heart out at her dear friend’s wedding festivities and her killer moves took the internet by storm.



The Anaa star dazzled across the dance floor in her designer outfit as she grooved to the beats of classic Bollywood music alongside her pals at a mehndi event.

Hania looked decent and simple as she flaunted her infectious smile while dancing away.

The event was a star-studded affair with a flowery decor and bright lights.

Amir is considered as a dancing diva who has made headlines through her breathtaking dancing performance in numerous award shows and red carpet events.

The dance video has been doing rounds on social media which left fans mesmerized.







