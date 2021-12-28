Engin Altan Duzyatan spends productive time in quarantine, updates fans on activities

Engin Altan Duzyatan makes most of his time in quarantine, updates fans on his activities

Renowned Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan was in close connection with fans amid his battle with COVID-19, informing them about his health condition and quarantine activities.



The Ertugrul famed personality was diagnosed with the virus last week, and is currently housebound but still managed to keep his ‘head high’ and not lose hope.

Altan’s quarantine period proved fruitful as he was able to spend quality time with himself behind closed doors.

Engin shared a long list of novels he had been actively binging over during this time such as the Turkish version of ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu’s “Even a Thousand Kilometer Journey Begin with a Single Step” and a novel by Turkish writer Melda Kamhi Kosif called “Aynal Tlsmlar Dükkan.”

For the unversed, the superstar is fond of reading books that inculcates religious knowledge and gives a hidden message.

Earlier, Altan had announced the news on his social media, “My Covid test, which I had done yesterday, came back positive. I’m taking a break at home. Please get tested if you’ve recently contacted me.”

Engin has gained global recognition for his stellar performance of a brave warrior and head of the tribe, Ertugrul Bey in the historical series Dirilis:Erugrul.