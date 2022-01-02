Take a look at top 7 celebrities who tied-the-knot in 2021

please wait while file is uploading on server

Taking a stock of everything that has happened in the previous year, with the winter season in full flow, there have been innumerable weddings throughout the year.



Similarly, the year proved fruitful for many famed faces of the showbiz industry who embarked on new chapters in their personal life.

During the year of the ‘ deadly pandemic’ many celebrities got married, some in small private affairs while others in grand, lavish festivities.

Take a look at some of the famed faces who managed to start a new journey of their life laced with responsibilities and commitments.

Rehmat Ajmal:

Model Rehmat Ajmal went all out at her wedding as it was a grand affair attended by superstars of the fashion and media world alike. She tied the knot with her long time beau Tayyab Saleem after a year of dating.

Mansha Pasha:

Mansha Pasha married Jibran Nasir in a small, private ceremony after a year of being engaged. Their love serves as an example form many. Admirers are in awe of their true love.



Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram:

The couple's exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with million of stars from the media world in attendance. They have been a subject of internet trolls since the day they confirmed their marriage plans.

Mariam Ansari:

Mariam Ansari married Owais Khan, the son of Cricketer Moin Khan in a lavish ceremony this winter and the pair were a sight to behold as they could not control their happiness.

Usman Mukhtar:

Usman Mukhtar decided on getting married in March so tied the knot with Zunaira Iman Khan in an enchanting daytime ceremony.

Ghana Ali:

The star Ghana Ali got married to Umair Gulzar but was trolled for having an extra marital affair due to which her marriage did not go well. She is now a mother to a child.

Areeba Habib:

The last one to get hitched in the end if 2021 was no other than the famed Areeba Habib who tied the knot with Saadain Imran in a daytime Nikkah affair in Karachi.

