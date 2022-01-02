Hadiqa Kiani tears up while disclosing details about her personal life

Singer Hadiqa Kiani discussed her personal life in great length in a recent interaction and got emotional in the process.



Hadiqa Kiani is a lone parent of an only son exhibiting utmost care in making her child strong enough to survive the harshness of life.

In an interview with Something Haute, the Boohey Barian singer said, “I’m a strong entity for people, larger than life and a strong woman of substance but nobody knows what I’ve gone through in my life. Everybody is unaware of what I’m actually going through. Now, I’m trying to settle those things in my life. I believe everything happens for the best, there is a reason behind each and every thing that happens.”

“Yes, sometimes! When I really want to share my success, pain, my tears, I’ve no one. I just have my son.”

Kiani does feel lonely at times when she has nobody by her side during happy and low days.

Professionally, Hadiqa has been quite successful.