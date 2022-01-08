Hira Mani's first official song 'Sawaari' breaks records

Actress Hira Mani is over the moon as she reached a milestone in the music world with the release of her first official song Sawaari which crossed over 16 million views on YouTube.



Sawaari was presented by Kashmir Beats Season 1.

The actress had left her fans stunned by stepping into the singing world entertaining the audience with her magical voice.

Hira expressed excitement and wanted to celebrate over the honour she received.

Taking to Instagram, the Kashf actress shared her achievement with 6.6 million followers and captioned, “Mere life ka pehla official gana or woh bhe itna hit kia baat hai [The first official song I’ve ever sung in my life and it’s a hit!]. ye mere fans ka kamal hai yaar itna piyar kertey hain app log 16 million ye mere liye bohat bari baat hai [This is all my fans’ doing. You guys love me so much, 16 million is a huge deal for me].”

“Inshallah season 2 bhe aanay wala hai zara dil thaam kay baith ye… [Season 2 is coming, hold your breath]” hinting at a return.





Thanking fans for their achievement the starlet could not stop gushing over her accomplishments.

Take a look:



