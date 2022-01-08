'Maula Vey': Shehzad Roy conveys terrible tale of heroism in new song

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy puts his musical talents to great use with his new song Maula Vey, an epic tribute to front line workers.

This new tune created by Shehzad Roy departs from his customary blunt satire taking the audience on an emotional roller coaster ride with a mix of grief, love and helplessness.

Surrounded by untold stories of the healthcare workers who risked their lives while serving others during the pandemic has impacted the audience greatly.

Maula Vey is set in a hospital featuring Syra Yousuf and Shehzad Roy as healthcare personnel's isolated in separate rooms.

Seeing the victims of the virus seeking solace in another while shutting themselves off completely from the outside world battling their illness surely carved a wound in the hearts of the viewers.

The world has been suffering with such challenging times some lost their loved ones while the others became more particular about taking precautions.

The longing that people feel when they are alone, especially those whose heroic efforts are unseen.

There is no one better than Shehzad who could pay a memorial for their heroism.

Take a look:



