Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's little Amal receives standing ovation for her singing: Watch

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's little Amal sets stage on fire with her singing: Watch

Star Aiman Khan’s little Amal broke into the Frozen track Let It Go at a recent wedding and set the stage on fire with her beautiful voice, receiving a hell lot of cheers.



The most adored little child of Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt has been winning the hearts of netizens at such a cute age with her singing which showcases that Amal has great passion for this skill.





The two year old was spotted sporting a black attire grabbing all the attention on stage and garnered huge applause.

At one of Minal aunt's wedding festivities her niece Amal got on to the stage and shook a leg on the beats of the tracks.

Baby Amal has inherited her parents flair for owning the stage and fans are loving it.

Her cute little video has been surfacing online.