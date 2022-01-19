Hira Mani contracts the novel coronavirus, hopes for swift recovery





Talented actress Hira Mani has tested positive for COVID-19 as announced by her on Tuesday.

The star has requested her large fan base for genuine prayers during these testing times.

She further urged her followers to take strict precautions, wear masks and take the virus seriously.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar starlet took to her official Instagram handle, shared a picture of herself and wrote in a statement, “So guys I am covid positive! Dua ki darkhast hai !! App sub bhe mask pehniye apne bachaon ka khayal rakhien SOP ZAROORI HAI.”





The caption further stated, “P.S eik filmy tasweer tou bunti this…”

Hira has not highlighted details about her symptoms but has confirmed her diagnosis.

Hira is currently in isolation away from her husband and children.