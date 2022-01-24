Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly radiate energy in dance performance at wedding: video

Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly radiate energy in dance performance at wedding

Celebrity sisters Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly flaunted their killer moves at Umair Qazi’s recent star-studded wedding affair.



The sisters have a very close friendship with the man of the hour and they were spotted dancing to the beats of Punjabi pop music at the wedding.

The throwback viral dance video has been making rounds on social media and fans are left in awe of their stunning beauty.





Other celebrities like Zara Noor Abbas, Kinza Hashmi also joined in to rejoice at the wedding shenanigans.





To note, the groom and his guests were equally enthralled by the extravaganza of the event.

Saboor and Sajal surely broke the dance floor with their captivating performance.

They were a sight to behold in gorgeous bridal outfits.







